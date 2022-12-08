US to continue with broad co-op with Kazakhstan in various fields - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The US has much to offer Kazakhstan in various fields of cooperation, the US State Department spokesperson told Trend.

"We have many programs with Kazakhstan which cover a broad range of topics: business, professional exchanges, education and English language, health programs, non-proliferation and security, building the capacity of independent civil society, and so on. These will all continue," the source said.

According to the spokesperson, the US will continue to work with Kazakhstan and assist the country as it undertakes reforms domestically and strengthens connections across Central Asia and beyond.

"We support President Tokayev’s reform agenda and encourage its implementation, including reforms to expand public participation in the political process, curb nepotism and corruption, and combat torture, among others. We hope to see these commitments supported by concrete, transparent action. The US stands ready to cooperate on these reforms’ full implementation," the source noted.

At the same time, the US continues to support the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan.

"The people of Kazakhstan, like the people of every country, large or small, must be able to freely determine their future," the source added.

As the representative of the US State Department pointed out, for over 30 years the US has had a close and stable partnership with Kazakhstan, and that has not changed.

"In its dealings with Kazakhstan and other countries in Central Asia, the US is always clear that it upholds the principle that each sovereign state should be free to choose its own partners and pursue its own foreign policy," the spokesperson concluded.