Kazakhstan, EU talk healthcare cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Kazakhstan and the EU will continue fostering cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said at the 11th “Kazakhstan-EU” dialogue platform, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Prime Minister.

Speaking with the EU member states' Ambassadors, and the EU representatives, the Head of the Government said that cooperation in these fields is the priority for Kazakhstan.

Smailov mentioned the newly adopted countrywide healthcare program, which aims to bring the life expectancy in the country to 75 years by 2027, also adding that the country looks to increase the overall share of domestically-made medicines to 50 percent.

The sides also discussed the issues related to this matter, such as intellectual rights protection and the training of highly qualified specialists.