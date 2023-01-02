Air Astana plane flying from Tashkent to Almaty encounters severe turbulence, seven people injured

The plane, flying on the route “Tashkent - Almaty”, got into a zone of strong turbulence. As a result, seven passengers received various injuries, the air carrier Air Astana said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

“Today, the airline operated flight KC 128 on the “Tashkent-Almaty” route. The plane took off at 14:35 local time. During the flight, the airliner suddenly fell into a zone of strong turbulence,” the company’s press service said.

According to preliminary information, seven passengers received various injuries.

The airliner landed in Almaty at 16:45 local time.

“The flight crew provided first aid to the passengers. The pilots informed the airport services about the incident. Ambulances were waiting for passengers at the airport to provide assistance.

It is noted that the airline regrets what happened and will provide all possible assistance to the passengers of the flight.

“The incident will be investigated by authorized bodies,” the company concluded.