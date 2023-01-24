Kazakhstan, FAO map out strategy for agriculture dev't until 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Kazakhstan, together with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), has elaborated a strategy for the development of agriculture until 2025, Deputy Director of the International Cooperation and Investment Promotion Department at Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Ministry Iskander Mukhlisov said during a regional seminar on FAO activities in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Mukhlisov, within the framework of this strategy, it’s planned to implement measures to protect the environment and other sectors.

"At present, we are implementing 21 projects costing over $37 million in Kazakhstan. Funds have been allocated for the implementation of these projects by both FAO and its partners, including the EBRD," he noted.

