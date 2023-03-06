ACWA Power implementing major renewable energy project in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and the Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power signed an agreement on the implementation of a major project in the field of renewable energy sources (RES), Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

This agreement was signed during the working trip of the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov together with the Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Almasadam Satkaliev to the city of Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on March 1, 2023.

The signed agreement is aimed at financing, construction, operation and development of a wind power plant with a total capacity of 1 GW, the construction of which is scheduled to begin in 2025 in the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan.

It is expected that the implementation of the project will allow achieving the target indicators approved by the concept of Kazakhstan's transition to a "green" economy, creating new jobs, attracting additional investments, as well as increasing the generation of "green" electricity in the country.