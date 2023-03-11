Egyptian Air Cairo to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Egyptian Air Cairo plans to launch regular flights to Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee.

In particular, the airline plans to perform flights on Astana - Sharm el-Sheikh route from March 13, 2023, two times a week (Monday, Friday).

At the same time, another flight will be launched en route Almaty - Sharm el-Sheikh from March 14, 2023, also twice a week (Monday, Friday). Flights will be operated by A-320 aircraft.

The committee noted that air connection between Kazakhstan and Egypt will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, tourism and cultural cooperation between the countries.

Meanwhile, earlier, Oman’s Salam Air has also announced that the company will start operating flights en route Muscat-Almaty from July 1, 2023.