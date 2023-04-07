Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan to launch flights from Astana to Türkiye’s Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. FlyArystan, a Kazakh low-cost flight operator, will launch direct flights from Astana to Türkiye’s capital Ankara, Trend reports, citing FlyArystan.

According to the source, the first flight on Astana – Ankara – Astana route is scheduled for May 23, 2023. Regular flights in this direction will be carried twice a week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Furthermore, the Kazakh air carrier also plans to resume flights from Kazakhstan’s Turkestan and Aktau to Türkiye’s Istanbul. No other details on the date for resuming flights on Turkestan-Istanbul-Turkestan and Aktau – Istanbul – Aktau routes were not provided.

FlyArystan offers a diverse network of flights for its customers, which includes several popular destinations, such as Türkiye, Georgia, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, among others.

Back in March 2023, the company revealed that direct flights between Astana and Baku, Azerbaijan will be launched starting on June 2, 2023. The regular flights in this direction will be carried out on Airbus A320 each Monday and Friday.