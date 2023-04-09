Flynas to launch regular direct flights to Kazakhstan this year

Last week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn met with Mr. Bander Al-Mohanna, the CEO of Flynas in Riyadh, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA, Trend reports.

Berik Aryn briefed the Saudi side on the recent political and socio-economic transformations launched in Kazakhstan, in particular, on the results of the parliamentary elections and the formation of a new government , which became the final stage of a complete reset of key state institutions as part of the implementation of initiatives and reforms of the Head of State in building «New Kazakhstan.»

In addition, the parties discussed the launch of direct regular flights between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

The Ambassador informed Bander Al-Mohanna about the Kazakh Government's measures on simplifying business and tourist trips of the two coutnries' citizens, including the resumption of a visa-free regime for Saudi citizens and the possibility of using fifth freedom of the air at the airports of Kazakhstan.