Kazakh low-cost airline to launch flights from Astana to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. FlyArystan, a Kazakh low-cost flight operator, will launch direct flights from Astana, Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, Trend reports, citing FlyArystan.

The air carrier says that the first flight on Astana – Tashkent – Astana route is scheduled for July 3, 2023. Regular flights in this direction will be carried on Airbus A320/neo aircraft, twice a week – on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The price of the one-way ticket in this direction is set at 21,800 Kazakh tenge ($48). The price includes a seat and the right to carry one piece of luggage.

The tickets can be purchased via the company website and mobile application.

Recently, the company resumed flights from Almaty, Kazakhstan to Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The flights on Almaty – Samarkand – Almaty route take place twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The 2-hour-long flights are carried out on Airbus aircraft.