BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. In accordance with the projected electricity balance, Kazakhstan plans to build two nuclear power plants with a capacity of up to 2.8 gigawatts, Deputy Director of the Department of Atomic Energy and Industry of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan Gulmira Mursalova said, Trend reports via the Kazakh media.

She made the remark before the start of the round table on the impact of nuclear power plants on the environment held at the Eurasian National University.

"Certainly, we can consider continuing the development of nuclear energy in the future. Now the possibility of operating small modular reactors is globally observed, and we will also study these issues," she said.

According to her, the construction of the station in Kazakhstan will be monitored by the international community.

"Currently, the population has a lot of questions about ecology. The issue of safety of the nuclear power plants is, of course, a prime concern. Before the construction of the nuclear power plant, international atomic energy agencies, as well as international regulators come on a mission to the nuclear power plant construction site to assess readiness," the deputy director said.

She noted that Kazakhstan is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency and, therefore, requests these missions.

The construction of the NPP will be carried out under the supervision of international structures, she said.