Uzbek low-cost carrier to launch flights to several cities of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Uzbekistan's "My Freighter" (Centrum Air) low-cost carrier will lauch passenger flights on the Almaty-Tashkent route, Trend reports.

Starting from July 5, the flights between Almaty and Tashkent will operate three times a week, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The flights will be carried out on Airbus A320 aircraft.

According to the company's schedule, the flight from Tashkent to Almaty is scheduled to depart at 20:40 (GMT+5) and arrive in Almaty at 23:10 (GMT+6). The estimated flight duration is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, flights in the opposite direction, from Almaty to Tashkent, are scheduled to depart at 00:10 (GMT+6) and arrive in Tashkent at 00:50 (GMT+5). It is expected that the flight will last 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The increase in flights between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is expected to foster further growth in trade, economic, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the countries.

Moreover, it will contribute to increased competition and lower airfare costs, benefiting travelers in both nations.