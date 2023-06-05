EU's investments in Kazakhstan climb over $12bln in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. European investments in Kazakhstan in 2022 saw a remarkable increase of 23 percent, totaling $12.5 billion, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Central Asia-EU summit held in Kyrgyzstan today.

"The mutual trade volume between Kazakhstan and European Union countries has reached an impressive $40 billion. The prospects for cooperation between Central Asia and the European Union are indeed extensive," he said.

Out of the $350 billion in foreign direct investments attracted to Kazakhstan over the past 30 years, nearly half of them originate from Europe. The EU stands as Kazakhstan's largest trading partner, accounting for over 40 percent of its foreign trade, the president noted.

As President Tokayev added, there is every opportunity to increase the volume of trade turnover with the EU countries up to $50 billion by 2025.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the comprehensive partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU is reinforced by new agreements in strategically important sectors. These agreements further enhance cooperation and open up new avenues for mutually beneficial collaboration.