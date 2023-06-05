President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to visit Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, is going to visit Kazakhstan on June 7-9, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the bank, during her three-day visit to Kazakhstan, the EBRD president will have a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and hold bilateral discussions with leaders from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank.

Renaud-Basso's agenda includes co-chairing a plenary session of the Foreign Investor's Council, which marks the 25th anniversary of its activity in 2023. She will also address Astana International Forum and the Global Businesswoman Council.

Within these activities, Odile Renaud-Basso will discuss the importance of digitalization and the acceleration of climate transition, the need for enhancing Kazakhstan's business environment through reforms, addressing inter-regional connectivity issues, and promoting economic diversification in the country.

With over 10 billion euro invested in the country to date through 304 projects, Kazakhstan is the EBRD’s largest and longest-running banking operation in Central Asia.