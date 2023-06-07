Kazakhstan rapidly becoming prominent transcontinental transport hub - deputy FM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 7. Kazakhstan is rapidly becoming a prominent transcontinental transport hub, connecting markets in the West with those in the East, as well as those in the North and the South, Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, said at a media briefing before the Astana International Forum (AIF), Trend reports.

"This ambition is embodied in the Middle Corridor that links China and the EU via rail, sea, and road. This visionary Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is a critical, relatively new, trade artery traversing Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Türkiye, spanning the Caspian and Black Seas," he said.

According to the deputy FM, given the importance of alternative trade routes, participants at the AIF will discuss how to strengthen Eurasian connectivity and make use of the growing role of the Middle Corridor.

Astana International Forum is scheduled to be held on June 8-9. The two-day forum anticipates the participation of representatives from more than 100 countries. Emphasizing the theme of "Tackling Challenges Through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Development, and Progress," the Astana International Forum seeks to establish a forum for exchanging knowledge, discussing emerging technologies, and deliberating on strategies to confront critical global concerns.