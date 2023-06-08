Kazakhstan keen to further boost investment partnership, diversify mutual trade with EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Kazakhstan is interested in boosting the investment partnership and diversifying bilateral trade with the EU, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov said in a meeting with Vice President of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič, Trend reports.

According to Smailov, in recent years, cooperation in critical raw materials between Kazakhstan and the EU has gained significance. In this regard, Smailov reminded that last year, during the COP-27 conference, he signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in this field with President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. A few weeks ago, in Almaty, the exchange of roadmaps for implementing this Memorandum took place with Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis.

"The document encompasses practical measures to strengthen our partnership in real sectors of the economy, with a key focus on the implementation of green technologies. Undoubtedly, this will provide an additional impetus to the achievement of our common goals in this area," he said.

Maroš Šefčovič, on his part, expressed the EU's readiness to continue the practical implementation of all previously agreed upon commitments.

Overall, the sides engaged in discussions on enhancing collaboration between Kazakhstan and the EU in various sectors, including trade, investments, energy, transport, and logistics.