Middle Corridor halves timing for transportation of goods - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 8. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor, opens up new opportunities for trade facilitation, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the opening ceremony of the Astana International Forum, Trend reports from the scene.

President Tokayev highlighted the overall importance of developing regional transport routes.

“Middle Corridor, linking China and Europe, is opening up new opportunities for economic development in the region. This route has the potential to halve the timing of transportation goods via the Indian ocean,” he said.

In this regard, President Tokayev also pointed pit the importance of the Chinese “One Belt, One Road” initiative and its potential to foster the development of the interregional ties.