EBRD names leaders in renewables deployment in Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 8. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are currently the leading economies in the region in terms of renewable energy projects, Aida Sitdikova, Energy Director for Eurasia, Middle East and Africa at the European Development Bank (EBRD) said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the panel session within the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023).

“Both the countries have shown impressive results by developing large and small scale projects. For instance, there are 130 renewable energy producers in Kazakhstan right now, with 3 GW of production capacity. This shows the true commitment of the country to energy transition,” she said.

Sitdikova noted that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have a vast potential in hydro energy development, and have made progress in it.

She also pointed out that, considering the fact that private sector will lead the energy transition in the coming years, the EBRD supports the governments of Central Asia in carrying out auctions for renewable energy projects.