North-South corridor has huge potential in integration with TITR - Kazakh PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] countries need to jointly unlock the potential of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said at the plenary session of Eurasian Congress, held in Russia's Sochi, Trend reports.

According to Smailov, one of the crucial areas of cooperation is development of transportation infrastructure. In this regard, Kazakhstan's PM emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in unleashing the potential of the North-South and East-West transport corridors.

In this context, the significant potential lies in the integration of the North-South corridor with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), where freight volumes grew by over 2 times last year.

"Equally important is our work towards simultaneously eliminating bottlenecks and further developing transportation routes," noted Alikhan Smailov.

According to him, another example of cooperation is the construction of the Bakhty-Ayagoz railway from the Russian border through Kazakhstan to China.

This project is being implemented with the financial support of the Eurasian Development Bank. It is expected that the new road will significantly reduce the distance and delivery time of goods.