Kazakhstan in talks on joint investments in gas industry with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR - QazaqQaz CEO (Exclusive)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 10. Kazakhstan in talks on joint investments in gas production with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), CEO of Kazakhstan's national company, QazaqQaz, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, told Trend on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023).

"We have warm relations with Azerbaijan, especially with SOCAR. We have already held a series of meetings and negotiations with the Azerbaijani side in the gas industry, particularly regarding investment in gas exploration and production, as well as the construction of new LNG plants," he said.

Zharkeshov noted that the platform of the Astana International Forum will also provide an opportunity to deepen relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in various sectors.

"The Azerbaijani side has already expressed interest in specific projects in Kazakhstan's gas industry, and we will continue to explore opportunities for joint cooperation. The platform we are on today is precisely created for such serious negotiations," added the chairman of the company's board.