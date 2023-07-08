Kazakhstan Railways undertake extensive railway repairs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 8. Kazakhstan Railways (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy - KTZ) is currently undertaking its most extensive railway track repairs in years, Trend reports.

According to the company, from March through June of this year, a total of 591 km of track have undergone various types of repairs across the KTZ network. The planned volume of work is being executed according to schedule. This year, KTZ plans to carry out over 1,100 km of track repairs, the largest volume in recent years.

Already, 289.5 km of track have undergone major repairs. Rail supports along 53 km of track have been replaced, along with 114,000 defective sleepers and 456,000 rail fastening elements. Modern ballast cleaning machines of the RM type have performed a thorough cleaning of the ballast prism along 162 km of track, with 160,000 cubic meters of gravel laid.

Additionally, corrective, compacting, and leveling work has been completed on 2,000 km of track, including 555 switch turnouts, with 286 new sets of switch turnouts installed. Over 900 km of rails have been profiled using ATLAS high-performance rail grinder.

The track repair efforts aim to increase train speeds to their maximum capacity on the repaired sections, ensure the reliability of all technical systems, including automation, and communication, and enhance train safety. Furthermore, the infrastructure will be adequately prepared for the transportation of essential goods such as grain and coal during the autumn and winter seasons.