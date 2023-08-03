Kazakhstan observes new record-high in FDIs flow in 2022

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 3. Kazakhstan observed a new record-high in foreign direct investments (FDIs) flow in 2022, Almas Aidarov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

As Aidarov pointed out, with the volume of FDIs totaling $28 billion over the past year, Kazakhstan remains an attractive destination for FDIs and leads in their inflow in the whole Central Asian region.

"This is a record for the past ten years. Previously, the volume of foreign direct investments reached $28.9 billion only in 2012. In the first quarter of this year, some $7.6 billion in FDIs have been attracted already. This is 10 percent more year-on-year," he said.

Aidarov also noted that, according to the results of last year, the Netherlands, the US, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, South Korea, China, France, the UK and Germany remain the leaders in terms of gross inflow of FDIs to Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his speech during at the Astana International Forum, the significant proportion of the exports balance still falls on energy sector, however, over the last years, Kazakhstan has significantly developed its non-oil and gas industries.

"Despite geopolitical upheavals Kazakhstan keeps serving as an economic engine in and for Central Asia. We continue to attract significant foreign investment and provide exceptional conditions to do business in Kazakhstan," President Tokayev noted.

As the president noted, there are vast opportunities to develop cooperation with international partners in such spheres as automotive industry, processed metals, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals.