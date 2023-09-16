Air Astana to increase number of flights to Thailand

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 16. Kazakhstan's Air Astana carrier will launch daily flights to Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand) from the end of October, Trend reports.

Flights will be operated on A321LR and B767 aircrafts.

As noted by Air Astana, the increased frequency will provide passengers with a greater choice of flights and comfortable travel planning.

Thailand's government introduces a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. Thus, a temporary visa-free regime is being introduced in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation and develop tourism from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024.

Currently, a Thai visa is issued upon arrival at the airport, and the airline operates regular flights to Bangkok three times a week and four times a week to Phuket.