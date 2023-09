BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in New York on a working visit, Trend reports.

During the visit, Tokayev will make a speech at the general debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, and will also take part in the Central Asia-US summit.

In addition, meetings of the President of Kazakhstan with leaders of a number of states, heads of international organizations and heads of transnational companies are scheduled.