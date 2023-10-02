Istanbul to host meeting of deputy FMs of OTS member states

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. A meeting of the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Istanbul on October 4, 2023, Trend reports.

As official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aybek Smadiyarov said during the briefing, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev will take part in the event.

The meeting participants will focus on the organization of the 10th anniversary OTS Summit, scheduled in Astana on November 3, 2023.

In addition, the parties will discuss current issues of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The next, 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023.