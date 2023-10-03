Kazakhstan officially joins World Road Association

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. An agreement was signed between the World Road Association PIARC and the National Committee of PIARC in Kazakhstan as part of the XXVII World Road Congress in Prague, Trend reports.

During the document signing ceremony, Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev, informed representatives of the World Road Association (PIARC) about the development and construction of highways, as well as upcoming plans.

The document was signed by the President of the World Road Association PIARC Nazir Alli and the Chairman of the National Committee of the World Road Association PIARC in Kazakhstan, Berik Kamaliyev.

It is expected that this agreement will contribute to the development of the country's road industry.

This international platform serves to facilitate the interaction of experts and the exchange of experience in the field of roads and road infrastructure. Joining the association provides an opportunity to gain access to modern technical developments and industry documentation.

The XXVII World Road Congress, organized by the World Road Association, takes place October 2–6 in Prague, Czech Republic.