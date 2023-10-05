Lithuania promotes Kazakhstan's asset routes morphing - ambassador (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Lithuania is actively engaged in the process of diversifying commodity routes of Kazakhstan, Egidijus Navikas, Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

The development of the Trans-Caspian route is a necessary and promising project in the current geopolitical situation, when Russia's aggression against Ukraine has disrupted traditional supply chains from Asia to Europe.

Lithuania welcomes Kazakhstan's plans to diversify its commodity routes and is actively engaged in this process. Lithuania is an associate member of the intergovernmental commission TRACECA.

In June 2023, Union of Transport Workers of Kazakhstan KAZLOGISTICS, and Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, as well as joint stock companies Lithuanian Railways and Klaipeda State Seaport Directorate signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to promote the development of logistics capacity of the TITR.

We believe that participation in the Middle Corridor project will open up great opportunities for Lithuania as well to transport cargo from Asia to the Baltic and Scandinavian regions.

Trade between Kazakhstan and Lithuania

Trade volume between Lithuania and Kazakhstan in 2023 has slightly decreased, but still remains at appropriate level.

In the context of economic cooperation, Lithuania pays close attention to compliance with the international sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus as a result of their aggression against Ukraine, and maintains a constant dialogue with its Kazakh counterparts on this issue.

Lithuanian and Kazakh businesses continue to cooperate and look for development opportunities in the light of new geopolitical realities. We see a number of opportunities for economic cooperation, mostly in the areas of trade and transport/logistics.

Prospects for investment cooperation also remain; one of such examples is the plan of the Kazakh company Hill to open a factory in Lithuania.

Cooperation in the energy sector

Energy cooperation between Lithuania and Kazakhstan has not been developed deeper, mostly because of geographical situation. Lithuanian companies do not participate in Kazakhstan's energy projects.

However, Lithuania welcomes and supports EU-Kazakhstan cooperation in the field of energy – notably the increase of Kazakh exports to the European countries.

Renewable energy

Lithuania is known for its achievements in renewable energy. The country's government has set ambitious targets to reduce environmental pollution. Lithuanian business has already gained recognition in the production of renewable energy components.

There are ongoing talks with Kazakh counterparts about transferring experience in this field, but it is still at an early stage. Lithuania is not yet involved in any renewable energy project in Kazakhstan.

New prospects of cooperation

Economic cooperation between Lithuania and Kazakhstan is well-established and has remained stable for a number of years. However, new geopolitical realities bring new trends.

The issue of raw material supply is becoming more relevant for Lithuania. Particular attention is paid to Critical Raw Materials. There are no major projects in this area yet, but there are clear trends in the development of cooperation.