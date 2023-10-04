Kazakhstan plans to develop middle and southern transport corridors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Kazakhstan plans to develop the middle and southern transport corridors, said Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee of Kazakhstan Kuanyshuly Selim, Trend reports.

He spoke at the panel session "New opportunities for road transport services" as part of the VI New Silk Way international transport and logistics business forum.

As he noted, for this purpose, ports in the Caspian and Black Seas will be used.

Selim presented information on the current state of the motor transport industry and prospects for its development.

He noted that currently, 370 of Kazakhstan's carriers, with a fleet of 7,600 vehicles, are involved in the direction of far-away countries. To ensure international transportation, relevant agreements have been concluded with 42 countries.

In addition, in order to replenish the domestic vehicle fleet, the need to pay a recycling fee and fees for the initial registration of truck tractors engaged in international transport has been abolished.

At the end of 2022, 6.4 million tons of cargo were transported internationally, which is 8.7 percent more than in 2021. At the same time, the share of domestic cargo carriers increased from 31 to 42 percent over the year.

The Southern Transport Corridor is going to stretch from Kyrgyzstan via Uzbekistan and the Caspian Sea port of Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan to the port of Astrakhan in Russia. This is going to be the shortest route, bypassing obstacles on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.