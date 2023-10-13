Co-op with Kazakhstan crucial to green energy transition - Slovenian government (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Increasing cooperation between Slovenia and Kazakhstan in green energy can play a crucial role in achieving energy transition, a source at the government of the Republic of Slovenia told Trend.

"Increased economic cooperation in the field of green energy can play a crucial role in achieving a swift and cost-effective energy transition. In this respect, we should promote closer business relations through opportunities offered by green technologies, particularly in the field of renewables and energy efficiency," the government official said.

As the source noted, Slovenian side sees opportunities for strengthening economic cooperation with Kazakhstan in a number of fields.

"Economic cooperation can be strengthened in the field of pharmaceutical industry (traditional), information and telecommunication technologies, green technologies, energy efficiency, environmental technology (including water management), engineering and infrastructure, beekeeping and spa tourism (long-term)," said the official.

In accordance with the data of the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia, in 2022, trade in goods between the two countries increased by 34 percent to 85.3 million euros. Slovenian exports amounted to 78.9 million euros (+55 percent; pharmaceutical products traditionally prevails), imports amounted to 6.4 million euros (-50 percent).

The positive trend continues in 2023. In six months 2023, trade in goods increased by 171 percent to 96.5 million euros. Slovenian exports amounted to 91.9 million euros (+81 percent), and imports amounted to 4.6 million euros (+54 percent). The exchange of services between Slovenia and Kazakhstan reached 12.1 million euros in 2022 (+8 percent).

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover in 2022 increased to $134.4 billion and exceeded the pre-pandemic level. The trade surplus was $34.3 billion.

By the end of 2022, there are 130 renewable energy facilities operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW (46 WPPs – 958 MW; 44 SPPs – 1148 MW; 37 HPPs – 280 MW; 3 BioPPs – 1.77 MW).

At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934 million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.

Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with a total capacity of 385 MW with a total investment of 180 billion tenge (about $374 million).

In 2023, 15 facilities with a total capacity of 276 MW will be commissioned.