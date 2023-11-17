KazTransOil expands oil transportation from Aktau to Baku

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau for export amounted to 2.8 million tons from January through October 2023, which is 981,000 tons, or 54 percent, more compared to the same period last year, KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil to the domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export) told Trend.

In particular, the volume of oil transportation towards the port of Baku from the port of Aktau increased by 964,000 tons and amounted to 1.123 million tons.

At the same time, 1.676 million tons of Kazakh oil were shipped towards the port of Makhachkala from the port of Aktau, which is 17,000 tons more compared to the same period of 2022.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, issued an order in 2022 to expand the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor. Following this, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan's SOCAR struck a deal to transport 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from Kazakhstan will amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023.

"Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The initial agreement between the parties provided for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.

