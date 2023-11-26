Kazakhistan presents its transit, transportation potential in China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. A presentation of transit and transport potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries was held in China's major port city of Qingdao in the international exhibition center "Pearl of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization", Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry press service said, Trend reports.

According to the information, more than 200 participants, including representatives of diplomatic missions of member states, SCO observers and dialog partners, took part in the event.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the SCO Secretariat Nurlan Akkoshkarov presented the main projects on the development of transit and transportation potential of Kazakhstan, including the construction of second tracks on the section "Dostyk-Moyinty" and other initiatives. SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming in his video message emphasized the importance of expanding trade and economic cooperation among SCO member states.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a permanent intergovernmental international organization established on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

In 2002, the Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed at the meeting of the Council of Heads of States in St. Petersburg, which entered into force on September 19, 2003. It is a statute that stipulates the goals, principles, structure and major areas of activities of the organization.