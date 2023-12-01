Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan aim to develop co-op in number of areas - official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will develop cooperation in various fields, Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov, Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told Trend.

"On September 22-23, 2023, the I Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan was held, initiated by the heads of state to create a new format of interaction between the two countries," he said.

According to him, this event was organized by the Kazakh side, which took place in Taraz, Zhambyl region.

"During the bilateral meetings, current topics of economic and social development, agro-industrial cooperation, and water and energy cooperation were discussed. Following the forum, documents were signed providing for the supply of poultry meat, medical and confectionery products, complex micro-fertilizers, the provision of trade and intermediary services, as well as the implementation of initiatives in light industry and banking," he said.

As the vice minister noted, indeed, interaction in these areas will further strengthen cooperation and increase mutual trade and investment.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for 7 months of the current year increased by 13 percent and amounted to $757 million.

Mutual trade turnover between the countries is steadily growing. In 2022, trade volume increased by almost 19 percent and reached $1.3 billion.