Kazakh president to speak at World Climate Summit in Dubai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Dubai Expo City exhibition center to participate in the opening ceremony of the World Climate Summit, being held in Dubai under the auspices of the UN Climate Change Conference, the president's press office said, Trend reports.

Tokayev was met by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

As part of the summit, Tokayev will speak at a plenary session and also hold a number of meetings with heads of state and heads of business structures.

The 28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) kicked off yesterday in Dubai, UAE.

This event, running until December 12, dives into discussions on the impacts of climate change and strategies to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. The central focus revolves around assessing the progress made in achieving the core objective of the Paris Agreement – preventing the global temperature from rising beyond 2°C.

The conference has been held annually since 1995.

