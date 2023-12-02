Industrial output volume in Kazakhstan's Almaty hits up

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 2. The volume of industrial production in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan reached 1.4 trillion tenge (about $3 billion), said the head of the regional executive power (akim) Marat Sultangaziyev, Trend reports.

Compared to the same period in 2022, industrial production increased by 7.7 percent.

At the end of the first half of 2023, the volume of gross regional product amounted to 1.9 trillion tenge (about $4.14 billion), an increase of 8.3 percent.

As he noted, trading volume in the region increased by 1.1 percent, reaching 1.2 trillion tenge (about $2.62 billion) compared to last year, when it amounted to 1 trillion tenge (about $2.18 billion).

At the same time, the construction industry showed an increase of 0.5 percent, reaching 220.7 billion tenge (about $482 million). Last year, this figure was 210.9 billion tenge (about $460 million).

In addition, this year there has been an impressive increase in the commissioning of new housing - by 11.5 percent, reaching a volume of 808,000 square meters. Last year, this figure was 724,800 square meters.

Marat Sultangaziyev added that the active issuance of the necessary legislative permits continues; in the 10 months of this year, 538 construction permits were issued.