Kazakhstan, UAE discuss development of collaborative projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 2. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates, Managing Director of the ADQ holding Mohammed Alsuwaidi on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Trend reports.

The parties discussed the implementation of cooperative investment projects during the meeting.

The interlocutors emphasized the significance of signing a Memorandum on the development of low-carbon energy in Kazakhstan with a total capacity of 10 GW, as well as an Intergovernmental Agreement with Masdar on a 1 GW wind power project.

Furthermore, Tokayev stated that a long-term relationship with AD Ports Group is critical to transforming the ports of Aktau and Kuryk into the Caspian Sea's main marine hub.

The parties also discussed the opportunities for the realization of collaborative projects between Presight and Samruk-Kazyna, as well as strategic agreements in the field of artificial intelligence with the participation of QazaqGaz and Kazakhstan Railways.