Kazakhstan, EU review prospects of multifaceted cooperation dev’t

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 7. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ambassador of the European Union to Kazakhstan Kestutis Yankauskas have reviewed the priority areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to further strengthen its strategic partnership with the EU, as well as its intention to continue to promote multifaceted cooperation within the framework of the C5+EU format.

Moreover, special attention was paid to cooperation in such areas as critical raw materials, green growth, and transport, as well as logistics and agriculture.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between the EU countries and Kazakhstan amounted to 25.35 billion euros from January through July 2023. This figure exceeds by 19 percent the figures for the same period in 2022 (21.31 billion euros).

In addition, Kazakhstan’s exports to the EU reached 18.157 billion euros, which is 7.33 percent more than in the same period in 2022 (16.9 billion euros).

Imports for the same period amounted to 7.2 billion euros, which exceeds the figure for the first 7 months of 2022 (about 4.4 billion euros) by 63.91 percent.