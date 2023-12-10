KazTransOil discloses volume of oil planned for supply to Germany in December

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 10. Kazakhstan's KazTransOil JSC plans to supply 150,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in December 2023, the company Trend reports.

The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the system of trunk oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC towards the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany amounted to 843,000 tons from January through November.

Oil transit to Germany is carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Russia, dated June 7, 2002.

KazTransOil JSC is the national operator of the main oil pipeline in Kazakhstan and is part of the KazMunayGas JSC group (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company).

The company owns a diversified network of oil trunk pipelines with a length of 5,400 km.

In 2023, Kazakhstan aims to produce 90.5 million tons of oil, with an export plan of 71 million tons. Comparatively, the country's oil production stood at 85.9 million tons at the close of 2021 and 85.7 million tons in 2020.

The volume of oil production in 2022 in Kazakhstan amounted to 84.2 million tons, or 101.6 percent of the planned figure. Oil exports in 2022 reached 64.3 million tons, or 103.4 percent of the plan.