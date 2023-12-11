Kazakhstan, China co-project to notch up carbon neutrality

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan and China Forestry Carbon Ecological Technology Co., Ltd. have signed a cooperation agreement, Trend reports.

The agreement calls for investments, the exchange of experience, and the exchange of scientific and technical information as part of a collaborative endeavor to attain carbon neutrality and develop Kazakhstan's carbon sink assets.

The work is being done with the aid of Kazakh Invest JSC (Kazakhstan's national enterprise) as part of the implementation of Kazakhstan's Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality until 2060.

China Forestry Group Co., Ltd. is the only central enterprise in China's forestry industry overseen by the State Council's State Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. It currently operates 224 businesses across the world and is the driving force behind China's ecological civilization construction and forestry modernization.

In 2022, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with China amounted to $24.1 billion, which is 34.1 percent more than a year earlier.

Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent, to $13.2 billion. The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total trade turnover.

Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the year, to $11 billion. China's share in the structure of imports from the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.