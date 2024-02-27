Middle Corridor gaining importance, popularity due to its uniqueness - Kazakh official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) is gaining increasing importance and popularity due to its uniqueness, multimodality, and strategic location connecting Europe with Asia, said Director of the Department of Transport Policy, Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sapar Bektasov during the presentation of the research on TITR, held by WB in Tbilisi, Georgia, Trend reports.

"Since the beginning of 2022, several financial institutions and international organizations have been conducting relevant research on the Middle Corridor. The World Bank has also prepared a report, which was published in November of last year. We regularly monitor the recommendations and are grateful to you for the work done," noted Bektasov.

He also emphasized that there is a consensus within the transportation community that it is essential to reduce the delivery time of goods along this route, implement the use of digital technologies, and establish seamless, stable tariffs by creating a unified service.

Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor links the container rail freight transportation networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

To note, a route train traveling along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

