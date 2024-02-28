Kazakh Freedom Bank halts transactions with Russian MIR payment cards

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. Kazakhstan's Freedom Bank has suspended P2P (person-to-person) transfers from/to the Russian MIR payment cards, the Bank told Trend.

"P2P transfers at Freedom Bank from/to the MIR payment cards are no longer available," said the Bank.

As an alternative, the Bank offers its clients to use the SWIFT system, or use the service of transferring money by phone number through Tsifra Bank.

To note, the US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions against the National Payment Card System (NPCS) of Russia. NPCS is the operator of the Russian national payment system MIR.