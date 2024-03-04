Massive earthquake strikes Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. A 5.3-magnitude earthquake has struck near the Kazakh city of Almaty, Trend reports, referring to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 44 kilometers southeast of Kazakhstan's Almaty.

The source of the earthquake was located at a depth of 14 kilometers.

No information was reported about the damage and casualties as a result of the earthquake.

10:37 (GMT+4)

A strong earthquake has occurred in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports, referring to the posts on social networks written by city residents.

In turn, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan reported that the earthquake occurred at 11:22 local time.

"On March 4, preliminary at 11:22, a sensible earthquake occurred in Almaty. The rate of the earthquake is to be specified," said the ministry.

