Kazakhstan and Italy's Eni to further long-term cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakhstan and Italian Eni are aimed at further developing long-term cooperation, Trend reports.

This aim was verified during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Luca Vignati, Director of Exploration and Production for the Natural Resources Division of the Italian business ENI.



During the discussion, the parties reviewed their combined work at the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields, as well as concerns for the launch of future renewable energy projects.



The meeting attendees noted the systematic implementation of the Karachaganak enlargement project. To maintain production at 11 million tons per year, the process of commissioning an additional 5–6 gas reinjection compressors is ongoing. The development of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 4 billion m3/year is currently underway, and when completed, the people will have access to commercial gas at a reasonable price.

In addition, it was noted that work on the full-scale development of the Kashagan field is carried out in a timely manner and is under the special control of the government.

The parties also paid special attention to the positive experience of cooperation with Eni in the implementation of projects in the field of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan. In particular, the commissioning of the Badamsha-1 and Badamsha-2 wind power plants in the Aktobe region and the Shaulder solar power plant in the Turkestan region were noted.

In the coming period, work will be aimed at the joint construction in the Mangystau region of a hybrid combined power plant operating on renewable energy sources and natural gas with a total capacity of 247 MW. This will eliminate the risk of emergency stops in production.

Furthermore, the Italian Eni's production of liquids in Kazakhstan amounted to 112 kbbl/d (kilobarrels per day) from January through September 2023. In the same period in 2022, this figure was 80 kbbl/d.

In addition, liquid production in Kazakhstan in the third quarter amounted to 105 kbbl/d, which is almost twice as high as the same period in 2022 (53 kbbl/d).