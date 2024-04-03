Russia to launch direct flights from St. Petersburg to Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. Rossiya Airlines (part of the Aeroflot Group) will launch direct regular flights from St. Petersburg (Russia) to Almaty (Kazakhstan) on June 1, 2024, Trend reports, citing Aeroflot.

The summer seasonal schedule includes four weekly flights on the St. Petersburg - Almaty - St. Petersburg air route: on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Previously, Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air launched flights from its Ust-Kamenogorsk city to Russian Novosibirsk on January 25, 2024.

Moreover, Kazakhstan has established international flights with 28 countries today. Flights are operated on 108 routes with a frequency of 550 flights per week by 4 Kazakh and 30 foreign air carriers.

As the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev previously stated, Kazakhstan is interested in transferring 22 airports under the management of European investors. In the field of civil aviation, the two largest airports in Kazakhstan were transferred to private ownership.