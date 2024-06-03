Lithuania keen to use Middle Corridor - ambassador

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 3. Lithuania is interested in using the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Egidijus Navikas, Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan, said during a meeting with the head of the executive power of the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan, Nurdaulet Kilybai, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan and Lithuania have mutually interesting aspects of cooperation, not only economically but also socio-culturally. The indicators of foreign trade partnership between the two states are growing every year, but the geopolitical situation is changing the development strategies of many countries. Thus, Lithuania needs alternative logistics routes. In this regard, we are interested in the Trans-Caspian corridor and the prospects of the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk," he said.

In turn, Kilybai noted that the powerful transit, transport, and logistics potential of the international route connecting Europe and Asia can become an effective tool in expanding cooperation between Lithuania and the Mangystau region.

"Today, the cargo transportation capacity of the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk is 21.2 million tons per year," Kilybai said.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.