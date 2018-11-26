Kyrgyz Interior Minister and Head of OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek discuss topical issues of cooperation

26 November 2018 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev held a meeting with Head of the OSCE Program Office in Bishkek, Ambassador Pierre von Arx. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Head of the OSCE Program Office in Bishkek Valeriu Kiver, Head of the Judicial Support and International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mirlan Karachalov, kabar.kg reports.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that during the meeting, Dzhunushaliev noted that the OSCE Program Office in Bishkek is one of the most reliable, long-term, and stable partners of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

“I would like to note that you provide us with high-quality, advisory, methodical and material and technical support in many areas of the work of the internal affairs bodies,” Dzhunushaliev stressed.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of cooperation and interaction in the framework of ongoing programs and projects on reforming the internal affairs bodies in Kyrgyzstan. They also considered the possibilities of joint implementation of a number of projects, future programs and plans for 2019 aimed at increasing the efficiency of law enforcement activities of the internal affairs bodies in the regions to combat crime and ensure public order, and to work together to improve the interaction between the population and the police.

Dzhunushaliev thanked the head of the OSCE Program Office in Bishkek for the long-term cooperation with the ministry and expressed confidence for the successful implementation of joint projects.

