Kyrgyz MPs again offer to ban smartphones in schools

29 November 2018 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Member of the Kyrgyz Parliament Talaibek Masabirov proposed to the Ministry of Education and Science to prohibit the use of cell phones during the educational process, kabar.kg reports.

In his opinion, if this issue is resolved in private educational institutions, where the use of telephones is prohibited, then in public schools the issue remains at the discretion of the administration.

The MP outlined the harm that is done to the health of children using smartphones.

To solve this issue, Masabirov suggests children to leave their phones in their wardrobes, and get them after the classes.

Deputies of the Parliament have previously expressed such proposals, arguing that the phones affect the academic progress of children, as well as to protect the child from the negative impact of the Internet.

The French Parliament adopted the law prohibiting the use of mobile phones and other means of communication in primary and secondary schools.

