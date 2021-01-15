Kyrgyzstan’s public debt reaches USD 4 bln 887.46 mln

As of Nov. 30, 2020, the amount of Kyrgyzstan’s public debt (external + internal) made up $4 billion 887.46 million – in soms the debt amounts KGS 414 billion 448.46 million, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the Ministry of Finance, of which:

- 86.3% is the state external debt: $4 billion 218.38 million (KGS 357 billion 711.54 million);

- 13.7% is the state internal debt: $669.08 million (KGS 56 billion 736.92 million).

Public debt - the total amount of disbursed and unpaid internal and external public debt of the Kyrgyz Republic on a certain date under the credit agreement or other debt obligations of the state.

The amount of public debt is determined by the Government taking into account international indices of debt sustainability and is provided in the law on the national budget for the next fiscal year and two forecast periods.