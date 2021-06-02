Kyrgyzstan completes successful chairmanship in UN APG

Kyrgyzstan 2 June 2021 22:18 (UTC+04:00)
Kyrgyzstan completes successful chairmanship in UN APG

The successful chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) within the UN has ended, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Kyrgyzstan during May 2021 chaired the UN APG at its headquarters in New York.

The UN APC, with 55 member states, is the largest of all 5 UN regional groups.

Within the framework of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship in the Asia-Pacific Group, the Permanent Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN in New York on behalf of 55 member states spoke at meetings of the UN General Assembly, organized meetings of the group members with UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, with the presidential candidate of the 76th sessions of the UN General Assembly, as well as with other candidates for elected bodies of the UN, during the month ensured constant and operational interaction between the member states and with the UN Secretariat, etc.

During the monthly meeting of the UN Asia-Pacific Regional Group, the permanent representatives and diplomats of the permanent missions of the member states expressed their gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for the chairmanship of the Group at a high and quality level.

