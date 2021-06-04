Tajik equipment observed on undecribed area of Kyrgyz-Tajik border

As of 6:00 a.m., the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Unzhu-Bulak area of Chong-Alay region of Osh Oblast remains tense, the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said Friday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the report, the Tajik side has installed a container in an undescribed section of the state border and moved 1,000 meters away from it.

Besides, there is an accumulation of Tajik military personnel on vehicles and light armored vehicles.

The Kyrgyz side is taking measures to resolve the situation at the level of border representatives of the sides, however border representatives of Tajikistan do not respond to phone calls.

Subdivisions of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security, deployed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, has switched to a reinforced version of duty.