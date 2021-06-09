Second phase of vaccination against coronavirus starts in Kyrgyz capital

The second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 has begun in Bishkek, Bakytbyubyu Shamyrkanova, the head of the Medical Care Organization and E-Health Department of the capital’s Mayor’s Office said during a briefing Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

She added that a total of 21,423 citizens have been vaccinated in the capital, and 14 334 of them have received their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the republic reported the vaccination will be carried out in three stages.

Thus, the ministry identified priority population groups for vaccination:

In the first stage it was planned to vaccinate medical workers with a very high risk of infection, working in red zones, ambulance doctors, etc., as well as socio-demographic groups with high risk of severe forms of the disease, vaccinators, teachers, law enforcement and security services employees, workers in the service sector, trade and catering.

The second stage includes people aged 60 years and older, persons under 60 years of age with clinical risk factors and chronic diseases, and vulnerable populations.

The third stage of vaccination will cover the rest of the population.

As of today, a total of 87,645 Kyrgyzstanis have been vaccinated against the virus with 44,979 people receiving the second dose.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 using China-donated vaccine after receiving 150 thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Beijing Institute of Biological Product Co. Ltd on March 19. The vaccination is carried out twice, with an interval of 25-28 days. No side effects have been reported after immunization with this vaccine.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan received the first batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the amount of 20,000 doses on April 22.