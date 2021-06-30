Official visit of Sadyr Zhaparov to Tajikistan over

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov paid on June 29-30 an official visit to Tajikistan, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Kyrgyz leader visited Dousti (Friendship) Square in Dushanbe, where he laid a wreath at the monument to founder of the Tajik state Ismoil Somoni.

As part of the official visit, Sadyr Zhaparov held talks with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The two leaders discussed in detail a wide range of issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation. During a narrow and extended format meetings, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchanged views on further strengthening the political dialogue, and also paid special attention to the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

Zhaparov and Rahmon also discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, cooperation in ensuring security in the border areas and interaction in combating external threats.

In addition, cooperation within regional associations, such as the CIS, CSTO and SCO, as well as interaction within global institutions and international organizations was also touched upon.

Following the talks, the Kyrgyz and Tajik leaders adopted a joint statement.

Besides, members of the official delegations of the two countries signed a number of documents, aimed at increasing Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation in various areas.

On June 29, after completing the visit to Tajikistan, President Sadyr Zhaparov left for Bishkek.